Colorado prison escapee caught after nearly 50 years on run

DENVER (AP) — A man who escaped from a Colorado prison more than 40 years ago has been found living under an alias in a small town in northern New Mexico. And authorities say the Denver police officer that the man shot decades ago helped track him down. The FBI says 77-year-old Luis Archuleta was arrested Wednesday in the town of Espanola, where he had been living for about 40 decades using the name Ramon Montoya. He was accused of shooting Denver police officer Daril Cinquanta in 1971. Cinquanta had retired but never stopped looking for Archuleta and got a tip received this summer about his whereabouts.