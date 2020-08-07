Court lifts block on 4 Arkansas abortion restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted a judge’s ruling that has blocked four Arkansas abortion restrictions from taking effect, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday vacated the 2017 preliminary injunction issued against the restrictions. The appeals court panel said the case needs to be reconsidered in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision. The measures had been challenged by a Little Rock abortion provider. Abortion rights groups say they’re looking at their options to keep the laws blocked after Aug. 28, when the appeals ruling takes effect.