Eminent scholar of early U.S., Bernard Bailyn, dies at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s leading historians of the early United States, Pulitzer Prize winner Bernard Bailyn, has died at age 97. Bailyn was best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution,” among the most influential historical works of the past few decades. As a Harvard professor, Bailyn mentored such award-winning historians as Gordon Wood and Jack Rakove. Bailyn’s other books included “Voyagers to the West” and “The Ordeal of Thomas Hutchinson.” He received a National Humanities Medal in 2010. Bailyn’s son, Charles, told The Associated Press that his father died early Friday.