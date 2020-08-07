Europeans urge fair election in Belarus, criticize run-up

BERLIN (AP) — Top European officials are urging Belarusian authorities to ensure a free and fair presidential election this weekend and denounced “unacceptable” restrictions ahead of the vote. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for 26 years, is seeking a sixth term in Sunday’s election. It comes as he faces a surge in opposition protests fueled by the worsening economy and the government’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials barred Lukashenko’s two main challengers from running, but remaining candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has managed to unite the fragmented opposition. Lukashenko has warned that authorities won’t allow any unsanctioned demonstrations following the election on Sunday.