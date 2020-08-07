Flash Flood Warning from FRI 7:27 AM EDT until FRI 10:30 AM EDT

Flash Flood Warning from FRI 7:27 AM EDT until FRI 10:30 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West central Delaware County in central New York…
* Until 1030 AM EDT.
* At 726 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Deposit, Stilesville, Beerston, Loomis, Trout Creek and
Cannonsville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED