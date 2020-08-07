Flood Advisory from FRI 8:31 AM EDT until FRI 11:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1130 AM EDT.

* At 827 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing to

train over the same area. This will cause minor flooding in the

advisory area, but if heavy rain continues to persist, a flash

flood warning may be needed at a later time.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wyalusing, New Albany, Overton, South Branch, Cherrytown,

Terrytown, Liberty Corners, Browntown, Durell and Evergreen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&