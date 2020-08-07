Flood Advisory from FRI 9:14 PM EDT until FRI 11:15 PM EDT

Flood Advisory from FRI 9:14 PM EDT until FRI 11:15 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Tioga County in central New York…
Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York…
* Until 1115 PM EDT.
* At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Berkshire, Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer, Willseyville, South
Danby, Jenksville, West Candor, Speedville and West Newark.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&