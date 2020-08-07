Flood Advisory from FRI 9:14 PM EDT until FRI 11:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Tioga County in central New York…

Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Berkshire, Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer, Willseyville, South

Danby, Jenksville, West Candor, Speedville and West Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&