 Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from FRI 9:14 PM EDT until FRI 11:15 PM EDT

New
9:14 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Tompkins

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Central Tioga County in central New York…
Southeastern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Berkshire, Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer, Willseyville, South
Danby, Jenksville, West Candor, Speedville and West Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

wbngweather

Related Articles

Skip to content