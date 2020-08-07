Fort Hood commander’s transfer on hold amid investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army leaders are delaying the planned transfer of the Fort Hood commander, as a team of independent investigators heads to the base to determine whether leadership failures contributed to the murder of a soldier earlier this year, and several other deaths. Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, commander of Fort Hood, Texas, was slated to go to Fort Bliss, which is near El Paso, and take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. He will now stay at Fort Hood, as Army leaders consider whether there were systemic problems at the base, and who should be held accountable.