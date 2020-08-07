Indian court rejects plea to end trial of 2 Italian marines

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court has declined an Indian government plea to end the prosecution of two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012 until it has heard from the victims’ families on the issue of Italian compensation. A government attorney sought the court’s permission following a ruling by an international arbitration court in July that Italy, not India, has jurisdiction in prosecuting the marines. The court of arbitration ordered Italy to pay compensation to India for the loss of life, material damage and “moral harm” suffered by the surviving crew of the fishing ship. It invited the two countries to enter into negotiations to reach a financial settlement.