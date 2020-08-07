Iran indifferent to Trump envoy’s quitting amid embargo push

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry has expressed indifference to the change in the Trump administration’s top envoy for Iran, alleging that the new U.S. official in the post would be no different from his predecessor. The envoy, Brian Hook announced his departure on Thursday, a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would call for a U.N. Security Council vote next week on a resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October. That resolution is expected to fail amid widespread international opposition. Hook is to be replaced by Elliott Abrams, the U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, a close Iran ally.