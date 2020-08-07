Judge: U-Mich. must tell alumni about doctor abuse lawsuits

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered the University of Michigan to inform alumni about a class-action lawsuit against the school over sexual abuse by a longtime campus doctor. Detroit federal Judge Victoria Roberts intervened after lawyers argued that the university shouldn’t be communicating with people who could become plaintiffs in the case. The school had already sent letters to more than 300,000 former students seeking information that could help an investigation being conducted by the WilmerHale law firm. Dr. Robert Anderson worked at Michigan from the mid-1960s through 2003. The university believes he assaulted athletes, especially males, during routine physicals and injury exams. Anderson died in 2008.