Lightning-Flyers, Avalanche-Golden Knights are for top seeds

Neither team vying for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference will be at full-strength when they face off Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning are still without captain Steven Stamkos after a setback in rehab from core muscle surgery in March. The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have top-line right winger Jakub Voracek for undisclosed reasons. The winner of the game between the Lightning and Flyers gets home-ice advantage until the Stanley Cup Final. The winner of the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche gets the top seed in the Western Conference.