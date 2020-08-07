Lives Lost: Man of the sea made his home in Sonoran Desert

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Manuel Sandoval lived for decades on the edge of the Sonoran Desert, but he never stopped hearing the siren call of his birthplace in coastal Mexico. More than a quarter-century after moving with his family to Phoenix and they became U.S. citizens, Sandoval often traveled back to the fishing port of Guaymas and other coastal communities on the Sea of Cortez. Sandoval kept his home in Phoenix for his wife and three children, where they married and started their own families. Sandoval was 65 when he died June 30 of complications from COVID-19.