Mauritius asks France for help as stranded ship leaks oil

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The prime minister of Mauritius says the government is appealing to France for help with a brewing environmental disaster after a ship that ran aground almost two weeks ago off the Indian Ocean island nation began leaking oil. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said Friday that the leak “represents a danger for Mauritius” and that his country doesn’t have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships. He shared a photo of the Panama-flagged ship, the MV Wakashio, tilted precariously as a dark slick spread in the turquoise waters. Greenpeace Africa’s climate and energy manager says thousands of species “are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution” with dire economic consequences.