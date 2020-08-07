Mexico sets up justice commission for Yaqui Indians

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has set up a Justice Commission for The Yaqui People, in a bid to solve the land, water and infrastructure problems of what President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Mexico’s most persecuted indigenous group. The Yaquis were attacked and largely evicted from their homeland in northern Mexico’s Sonora state over 100 years ago, but the persecution didn’t stop there. In 2010, the Sonora government built a water pipeline to supply major cities through Yaqui territory, without consulting them. The commission established Friday will seek to work out longstanding water and land claims, and provide housing, schools and medical facilities for the impoverished community.