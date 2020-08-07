North Carolina sheriff’s office changes restraint policy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has changed its restraint policy in the wake of last year’s death of a man jailed on an assault charge, but the restraint wasn’t banned. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office changed the policy on the hog-tie-style restraint that was used on John Neville in December in the county jail. Video released on Wednesday showed Neville was on his stomach in a cell, where he was handcuffed with his arms behind his back and his legs up toward his buttocks. He died at a Winston-Salem hospital.