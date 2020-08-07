Palestinians say woman killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a woman died from a stray bullet wound during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The ministry blamed Israeli fire for the dawn gunshot that wounded the 23-year-old. She died at the hospital on Friday afternoon. Palestinian media said she was wounded while standing at her window as Israeli troops fired tear gas and gunshots during a confrontation in the Jaberyat neighborhood. The Israeli army said hundreds of Palestinians had instigated the violence, fired live fire and hurled rocks and explosive devices at troops conducting a “routine operation” in Jenin. The military says soldiers responded with “riot dispersal means.”