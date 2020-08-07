Panel delays decision on Pennsylvania sports for two weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governing body for Pennsylvania school sports is deciding not to make a decision on fall sports for at least two weeks. The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday that mandatory fall sports activities are on hold until its next meeting on Aug. 21, although voluntary workouts can continue. The association hopes to use that time to discuss the matter further with Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf on Thursday strongly recommended school and youth sports be canceled until January, although he left the final decision to school boards.