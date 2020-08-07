Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says an Air India Express flight with 191 people on board has skidded off a runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India. News reports say several dozen people were injured. A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry says no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed. He says details about injuries are not immediately known. The NDTV news channel says 30-40 people have been hospitalized and other passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft.