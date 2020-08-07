Q&A: Nagasaki marks 75th A-bomb anniversary on Sunday

TOKYO (AP) — The city of Nagasaki in southern Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on Sunday. It was the second nuclear bomb dropped by the U.S. three days after the attack on Hiroshima. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and nearly a half-century aggression against its Asian neighbors. Dwindling survivors, whose average age exceeds 83, increasingly worry about passing their lessons on to younger generations.