Russia warns it will see any incoming missile as nuclear

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s military is warning that Moscow will perceive any ballistic missile launched at its territory as a nuclear attack that warrants a nuclear retaliation. The harsh warning in an article published in the daily military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) is directed at the United States, which has worked to develop long-range non-nuclear weapons. It follows the publication in June of Russia’s nuclear deterrent policy that envisages the use of atomic weapons in response to a conventional strike targeting the nation’s critical government and military infrastructure. U.S.-Russia relations are at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis, the accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 presidential election and other differences.