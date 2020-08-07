Scowcroft, national security adviser to 2 presidents, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. national security adviser Brent Scowcroft has died at the age of 95. A spokesperson for the late President George H.W. Bush says Scowcroft died Thursday of natural causes at his home in Falls Church, Virginia. Scowcroft served as a national security adviser to Bush and President Gerald Ford. An independent streak and a penchant for honesty burnished his reputation in government. In 2002, as President George W. Bush prepared to invade Iraq, Scowcroft argued against attacking Saddam Hussein’s regime. The younger Bush said Friday that Scowcroft was an “especially important” adviser to his father — “and an important friend.”