Seth Rogen’s Israel comments highlight fraught diaspora ties

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Two Jewish comedians riffing in a podcast about the idiosyncrasies of their shared heritage have sparked an uproar. It started as a lighthearted conversation between Marc Maron and Seth Rogen but talk soon turned to Israel. Their comments about Israel — especially Rogen saying the country “doesn’t make sense” — infuriated many Israel supporters and highlighted the country’s tenuous relationship with young, progressive Jewish critics in the diaspora. Rogen says his comments were made in jest and have been misconstrued. Israel has long enjoyed financial and political support from American Jews but it’s faced a groundswell of opposition recently from young progressives disillusioned by some Israeli policies.