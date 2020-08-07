Sheriff’s office stops U-Haul truck, makes drug arrest in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Authorities arrested a man on drug charges in Endicott Thursday.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 35-year-old Wayne Y. Gaylen of Endicott after stopping him in a U-Haul truck for a traffic violation.

The sheriff's office says Gaylen was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell, a class B felony and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.

In the U-Hual truck, authorities found a bag of methamphetamine weighing 22.5 ounces. Gaylen was found to be in possession of "numerous" small plastic bags.

The sheriff's office says Gaylen was released on appearances tickets to the Village Endicott Court.