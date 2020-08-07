Showers and storms around today

Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy. 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E 2-7 mph. High: 73 (71-78)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Calm. Low: 62 (60-65)

Saturday: Sun and clouds. 30% chance of a few showers or a storm. Wind: Light. High: 78 (76-80)

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Calm. Low: 60 (58-63)

Forecast Discussion

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are making their way through the area this morning, and more are expected develop as we head through the day. Humidity will also be on the rise. High temperatures today will be in the 70s. Rain chances continue into tonight. The chance for precipitation is 60%. Lows will be in the 60s and we could see some areas of fog, too.

Saturday keeps a 30% chance for a few lingering showers, and maybe a storm. Patchy fog is possible overnight on Saturday. Sunday looks pleasant and dry with highs in the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for both days.

By the start of next week, we bring in an unsettled pattern and continue our rising temperature trend. Monday brings a slight 20% chance for a few showers or a storm. Rain chances for Tuesday jump up to 40%, but then they are back down to 30% for Wednesday. Thursday brings a slight chance for a few showers. Highs to start next week will be in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity will stick around too. Overnight lows throughout the next 7 days will be in the 60s.