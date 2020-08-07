The Latest: UN wants independent probe into Beirut blast

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is calling for an independent investigation into the Beirut deadly explosion, insisting “victims’ calls for accountability must be heard.” Meanwhile, a team of 22 French investigators has started work in Beirut to search for evidence and bodies and help Lebanese authorities determine what caused the blast. Based on information from Lebanon so far, France’s No. 2 forensic police official says the explosion “appears to be an accident” but it’s too early to say for sure. He predicts that “the death toll will grow” as more bodies are found. The Lebanese government has launched an investigation as many Lebanese people blame the catastrophe on negligence and corruption.