‘The world exploded’: Beirut blast takes a husband, father

BEIRUT (AP) — In the moments after Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut, Soha Saade had to make a wrenching decision _ focus on her ailing young daughter or leave the girl with others and try to save her husband’s life. She carried him down the stairs of a shattered hospital, walking barefoot over broken glass, seeking help. But the man she loved died in her arms. She only removed the broken glass from her feet three days later. She doesn’t know how to ever remove the pain. The blast killed nearly 150 people. Search teams are still looking for bodies as some families don’t know whether to mourn.