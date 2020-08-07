UK to spend millions to ease Brexit red tape for N Ireland

The British government has pledged up 355 million pounds ($465 million) to help businesses in Northern Ireland deal with red tape caused by Brexit. The government said Friday it is setting up a Trader Support Service to help Northern Ireland firms handle customs declarations and other paperwork involved in importing goods. The withdrawal agreement between Britain and the 27-nation bloc requires the all-but-invisible border between Northern Ireland and EU member to remain free of customs posts and other barriers. That means there will be new checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The British government insists they will be minimal.