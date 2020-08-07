US sees election threats from China, Russia and Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of US intelligence is raising concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran. U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Russia is working to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden and Iran is working to undermine democratic institutions. In a statement Friday, U.S counterintelligence chief Bill Evanina listed the most recent assessment of election threats to the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He says many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements. He says covert influence efforts are rarer.