Windsor Central Middle School to provide supplies for students for upcoming school year

(WBNG) -- Back-to-school shopping can be an exciting time for many, but for some, it can be a serious financial burden.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average planned spending for back-to-school shopping is nearly $800 per household.

Now, Windsor Central Middle School officials are looking to change things for the upcoming year, putting money back into parents' wallets.

"We offer students textbooks, we offer them Chromebooks, we even offer them food," said Windsor Central Middle School Principal Kevin Strahley. "Why wouldn't we offer them notebooks, pens, and things like that?"

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Strahley had this idea while he was shopping for supplies with his own children. Last year, he and other school officials restructured the school's annual budget, allocating available funds to purchasing school supplies for every student.

"It seemed like the right thing to do, and obviously the right time to do it," said Strahley.

Since the school restructured their budget, those supplies will not come at any additional cost to the taxpayer.

"We are part of a regional bulk purchasing conglomerate for all the districts. We get the school supplies at a fraction of the cost that the consumers pay," said Strahley.

Strahley says he has seen students without the necessary supplies, so he wants to level the playing field this upcoming school year.

"For many families, it's an exciting time, an annual tradition," said Strahley. "For others, it's a real economic hardship."

While students will be allowed to purchase their own supplies if they would like, every student, regardless of financial status, will have access to the same resources.

"To ensure that every learner, no matter what your socioeconomic status is, to have the tools necessary to succeed," said Strahley.