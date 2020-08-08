2 surrender to face charges in boy’s death; 3rd in custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Authorities say two men have turned themselves in to face charges in a shooting that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy struck by a bullet on the porch of a west Philadelphia home a week ago.

Police said 30-year-old Michael Banks and 27-year-old Damar Jones and a third man face murder and other charges in the death of Zamar Jones. Court documents don't list an attorney for Jones.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he said in a Facebook post that he returned fire from an unknown person and was "hurt" and "sick" over the boy's death.

A message was left Saturday for an attorney representing Banks.