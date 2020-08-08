Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — There are few visible signs of the coronavirus pandemic that’s changing the world at the massive annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The scene Saturday was familiar to veterans of the event, now in its 80th year, with throngs of maskless bikers packing the streets. The sheer numbers raise the prospect that this year’s rally could spread the virus in a state with no special limits on indoor crowds, no mask mandates and a governor who’s eager to welcome visitors and their money. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is taking a largely hands-off approach to the pandemic, avoiding a mask mandate and preaching personal responsibility.