Body removed months after hotel collapsed under construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of one of two construction workers that became trapped nearly 10 months ago in the collapse of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. Relatives watched Saturday as the remains of 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly were taken out using a work platform and a crane. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that crying relatives huddled at the site as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood nearby. There was no immediate word on when crews would remove the remains of a third worker still in the rubble of the partial building collapse last Oct. 12.