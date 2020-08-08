 Skip to Content

Census Bureau drop-outs complicate door-knocking efforts

8:55 am National News from the Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Census Bureau has another challenge as widespread door-knocking for the 2020 survey begins next week. Previously-committed census takers are dropping out because of pandemic fears. The loss of these so-called door-knockers – formally known as enumerators – is happening just when the agency faces newly tightened deadlines to reach the hardest to count communities, including minorities and immigrants. Door-knockers started going out last month in a test run. Next week, the full army of 500,000 census-takers will be out in the field for the first time, knocking on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the census.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content