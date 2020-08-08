Cole expected to start for the Yankees against Rays

New York Yankees (9-4, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-7, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.55 ERA, .79 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last season.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last season, batting .267 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.