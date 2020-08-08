Georgia police investigated for firing at car carrying kids

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — State authorities are investigating after a Georgia police officer fired his gun at a vehicle with at least two teenagers inside during an attempted traffic stop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said nobody was injured by gunfire Saturday in Waycross near the Georgia-Florida line. The GBI said in a news release that a 15-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries after an altercation with an officer. The agency said the car had five juveniles _ ages 16 to 9 _ inside when an officer spotted the driver make a moving violation. The GBI says the car stopped and the three younger children got out and ran, and an officer approaching the vehicle from the front fired several shots when it kept driving toward him. Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were still inside.