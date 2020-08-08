Greene holds annual community garage sale

GREENE (WBNG) -- The town of Greene held their second annual community yard sale on Saturday.

More than 80 homes signed up to participate. Organizers said the event was created as a way to attract more people to come visit the town and spend money at local restaurants and businesses.

"I love seeing everybody and meeting new people, seeing from the outside coming in because we have a beautiful village it's absolutely beautiful here," said Emily Secelan who lives in the village. "I think it's great to bring in people from other areas to enjoy what we get to enjoy every day."

The event also gave residents the opportunity to clean out their closets and make a few bucks in the process.

Organizer Wally VanVoorhis said the event was even more needed this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

"With events being cancelled all year long, everything that we expected to have happen so we could go and hang out with our family and friends, this is a really good event to have right now, people really need to get out," he said.

The event was also an opportunity to raise money to maintain the village dog park, a community effort that Secelan helps lead.

