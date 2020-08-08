Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, two on a double in a big 11th inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-13 in a startling slugfest. Both teams finished with 16 hits, surprising since each club had four players in the starting lineup batting under .190. Those numbers soon changed as Detroit played its first game in five days. Erik Gonzalez, batting ninth for the Pirates, drove in six runs. He homered, doubled and singled twice as Pittsburgh lost for the eighth time in nine games and fell to 3-11, the worst record in the majors.

TORONTO (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen flipped a shot past Tristan Jarry with 4:11 remaining to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a stunning 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins that clinched their first playoff berth in three years. Paul Byron took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover, darted behind the Penguins net and slipped a pass to Lehkonen in front. The 25-year-old Lehkonen found enough space between four Pittsburgh players to slip the puck into the open net. The Penguins mustered little down the stretch and Shea Weber added an empty-net goal in the final seconds as the 12th-seeded Canadiens captured the best-of-five qualifying round over fifth-seeded Pittsburgh in four games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ game Friday at the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday. The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday. The Phillies have to make up a week’s worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Tobias Harris had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Joel Embiid turned in a strong second half and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Orlando Magic 108-101 on Friday night in their first game without All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons is out indefinitely after injuring his knee Wednesday night. Alec Burks had 22 points off the bench and Al Horford stepped into the starting lineup and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Evan Fournier had 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Magic, which have lost three straight games in the NBA bubble after starting 2-0.

TORONTO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to goaltender Tristan Jarry with their season on the line. Coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry will make his first playoff start when Pittsburgh faces Montreal in Game 4 of their play-in series. The Canadiens lead the best-of-five 2-1 after rallying for a 4-3 victory in Game 3. Jarry was a surprise All-Star this season, helping the Penguins stay in playoff contention despite missing captain Sidney Crosby for an extended period following abdominal surgery.

UNDATED (AP) — Neither team vying for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference will be at full-strength when they face off Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning are still without captain Steven Stamkos after a setback in rehab from core muscle surgery in March. The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have top-line right winger Jakub Voracek for undisclosed reasons. The winner of the game between the Lightning and Flyers gets home-ice advantage until the Stanley Cup Final. The winner of the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche gets the top seed in the Western Conference.