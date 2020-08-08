Kansas Democrats excited about ex-GOP lawmaker’s Senate bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats are pinning their unusually high hopes for winning a Senate seat in Kansas on a retired doctor and former lifelong moderate Republican who’s vexed conservatives during a decade in the Legislature. State Sen. Barbara Bollier represents a Kansas City-area legislative district along the Missouri state line, having grown up in the same cozy suburbs. She’s pitching herself as a “voice of reason” who works with state lawmakers from both parties. Before switching to the Democratic Party late in 2018, Bollier bucked GOP leaders on health care, tax cuts and education funding. She entered the fall campaign against Republican western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall with $4.5 million in cash.