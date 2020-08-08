Protesters decry government’s anti-LGBT attitudes in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Demonstrators have turned out in Warsaw and other Polish cities to protest anti-LGBT attitudes promoted by the government as well as the detention of pro-LGBT protesters. Thousands of mostly young people at Saturday’s protest in Warsaw chanted “You will not lock all of us up!” Similar protests took place in Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and other places. The protests came a day after LGBT rights supporters in Warsaw scuffled with police who arrested a transgender activist. Police said they detained 48 people, while activists said police used rough tactics against them. The protests come amid an intensifying standoff in Poland between the LGBT rights movement and the conservative government, which has declared it an alien, dangerous “ideology.”