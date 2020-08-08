Lightning’s Hedman doesn’t return for 2nd period vs. Flyers

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman has been ruled out after appearing to twist his right ankle midway through the first period of an NHL playoff round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Hedman went down untouched as he spun around to skate backward at the Tampa Bay blue line with Flyers Tyler Pitlick driving up the right wing. The NHL’s 2017 Norris Trophy-winner got up slowly and broke his stick while heading down the tunnel to the locker room. The Lightning did not provide any details in announcing on their Twitter account that Hedman would not return.