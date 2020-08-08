 Skip to Content

Man charged with endangering welfare of a child in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with the endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say officers responded to a reported disturbance near State Route 281 and Fisher Avenue, and found Randy W. Smith involved in a domestic dispute with other parties.

Police took Smith into custody on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.

Smith was arraigned and released. He is scheduled to appear in the Cortandville Town Court on September 2.

