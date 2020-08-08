Miami to visit New York Saturday

Miami Marlins (7-1, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (5-9, fifth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 242 total home runs last season.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (quad), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (back), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.