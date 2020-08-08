Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 17 people have died and 123 are injured when a special return flight for Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off a hilltop runway and cracked in two while landing in heavy rain in the southern state of Kerala. The dead include both pilots, and at least 15 of the injured are in critical condition. A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry says no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into pieces. It was a repatriation flight carrying Indians back home. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.