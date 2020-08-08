Plants cropping up in lost Michigan lakes where dams failed

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit organization wants to gain ownership of four Michigan dams, including two that failed in storms on May 19. The Four Lakes Task Force representing Wixom Lake property owners in the Midland area wants to restore the infrastructure and shoreline of Wixom and Sanford lakes, while saving local residents’ houses from being lost to the eroding edges of what were once the lakes. Meanwhile, nature is returning to craters left from the lakes drained by two dams that failed in May. But not always in a good way. Initially, they were dry, but wet weather has caused plants and trees to start growing.