Quiet weekend weather

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Wind: SW 4-8 mph. High: 83 (81-86)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 63 (60-65)

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. 20% chance of a few isolated showers. High: 88 ( 86-92)

Forecast Discussion

We start warming up on Sunday! We'll see highs in the 80s and plenty of sun!

Monday is shaping up to be a very warm day across the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and a few spots could reach the low 90s. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers on Monday. Our unsettled and warm pattern continues into Tuesday. A cold front will begin approaching the area on Tuesday, but is slowing down, therefore decreasing our rain chances for Tuesday. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. It looks like the best chance for rain this week is Wednesday right now with a 60% chance. We cool down a little after that front passes on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday remain unsettled. There is a 40% chance of precipitation for Thursday and a 30% chance for Friday. Highs will be near 80. Saturday looks mainly dry with a high temperature near 80. Lows throughout the week will be in the 60s.