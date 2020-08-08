States race to pass policing reforms after Floyd’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The death of George Floyd and widespread protests over racial injustice have prompted several states to move at a lightning pace to pass significant policing reform proposals that in some cases have languished for years, with other states on the verge of taking similar action. The urgency is bipartisan, as both Democratic and Republican majorities in various states have moved quickly to pass changes such as banning chokeholds or making it easier to hold officers legally accountable for their actions. Law enforcement’s reaction to the state-level push has been mixed, with police groups supporting some measures and opposing others.