Thousands throng central Jerusalem in anti-Netanyahu protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have thronged the streets near the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a renewed show of strength as weeks of protests against the Israeli leader showed no signs of slowing. Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country’s coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges. Self-employed workers whose businesses have been hurt by the economic crisis also joined Saturday night’s march. Though Netanyahu has tried to play down the protests, the gatherings only appear to be getting stronger.