Trump seems ready, willing to bypass lawmakers on virus aid

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump seems ready and willing to bypass elected lawmakers and claim the power to defer payroll taxes and extend expired unemployment benefits after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed. The White House is signaling that the president is soon expected to sign four executive orders. The argument for his move is that Washington’s gridlock is compelling him to act as the pandemic undermines the country’s economy and the November election nears. Trump has scheduled an afternoon news conference at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey.